Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Shares Down 0.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.01 and last traded at $52.06. 3,150,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,967,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26.

