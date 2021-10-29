Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,080 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 18,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

