Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,200 shares, an increase of 162.0% from the September 30th total of 366,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,057,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $62.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

