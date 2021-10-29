Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $422.14

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $422.14 and last traded at $421.82, with a volume of 289046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $421.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.48 and a 200-day moving average of $395.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

