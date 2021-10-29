Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.27 and last traded at $91.40. Approximately 19,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 66,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.47.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.