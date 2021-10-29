Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.63 and last traded at $65.63. Approximately 2,776,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,046,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.