Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $67,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,488,000 after purchasing an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 649,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,266,000 after purchasing an additional 65,670 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $107.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.