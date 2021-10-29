Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Holdings Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,011 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.61% of Vasta Platform worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. Ronit Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 845,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 528,263 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in Vasta Platform by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 308,966 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth $2,501,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 177,361 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. Vasta Platform Limited has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.54 million, a PE ratio of -36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

