Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the September 30th total of 620,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vasta Platform presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 1.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 5.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

VSTA stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $334.54 million, a P/E ratio of -36.64, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.