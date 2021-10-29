Veil Tops 1-Day Volume of $489.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $489.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,230.53 or 1.00097048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00063203 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.41 or 0.00526639 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.48 or 0.00301557 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00188378 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014342 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000890 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.