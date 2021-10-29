Velo (VELO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.54 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. Velo has a total market cap of $91.57 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velo has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Velo coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00070757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00095157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,462.25 or 1.00153932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.93 or 0.07014903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021864 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

