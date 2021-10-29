Ventas (VTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Ventas has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.700-$0.740 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.70-$0.74 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ventas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VTR opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47. Ventas has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.80, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

