Venus (XVS) Hits One Day Volume of $31.70 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.77 or 0.00043398 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $305.05 million and approximately $31.70 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,755.33 or 1.00117459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00061884 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.93 or 0.00615940 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,395,649 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.