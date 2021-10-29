Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.25. 241,402 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Verano to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Get Verano alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.