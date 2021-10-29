Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.22 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Verge has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $370.32 million and $23.22 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.00311719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,483,473,938 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

