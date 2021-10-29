VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Issues Earnings Results

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $11.98 on Friday, hitting $222.69. 23,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total transaction of $130,029.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,509,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VeriSign stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of VeriSign worth $87,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

