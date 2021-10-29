Veritaseum (VERI) Price Up 24.6% This Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $63.16 million and approximately $3,418.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.38 or 0.00046772 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00050243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00251864 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00098314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

VERI is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

