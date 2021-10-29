Verso Market Cap Tops $4.97 Million (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Verso coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $253,083.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verso has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,954.23 or 1.00275332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.55 or 0.06991364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00021449 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.