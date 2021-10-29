Verso (VSO) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Verso has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $269,812.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00070324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.88 or 1.00157080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.00 or 0.07047058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022481 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

