Viacoin (VIA) One Day Volume Tops $51,394.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.28 million and $51,394.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.71 or 0.00313503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.