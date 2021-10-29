Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Short Interest Down 51.7% in October

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the September 30th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

