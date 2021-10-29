Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Up 2.6%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 18.92 and last traded at 18.92. 67,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 229,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 15.38.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.