Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Stock Price Up 13%

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF)’s stock price rose 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 6,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.39.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

