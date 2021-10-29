Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $45.52. Approximately 15,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 20,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31.

