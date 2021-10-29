VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN) Shares Up 1.9%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN) shares shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.59 and last traded at $34.58. 4,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 31,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03.

