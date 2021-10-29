VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Trading Up 0.3%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV)’s stock price were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.82 and last traded at $39.77. Approximately 5,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 12,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.