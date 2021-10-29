VIDT Datalink (VIDT) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.86 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001538 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $47.13 million and $16.86 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00232965 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00099096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VIDT Datalink is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

