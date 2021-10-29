Vidya Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Vidya has a total market cap of $7.81 million and $14,018.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidya has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00236316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00099433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

