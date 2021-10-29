VIG Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $142.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,143,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

