Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.69. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 107,227 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 208.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,896.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

