Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Shares Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11.

About Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY)

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

