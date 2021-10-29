Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.31 ($123.90).

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of DG stock opened at €91.67 ($107.85) on Friday. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.20.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

