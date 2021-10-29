Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 55,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 390,579 shares.The stock last traded at $16.94 and had previously closed at $17.63.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vine Energy by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of Vine Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 173,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $20,610,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,212,000.
Vine Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VEI)
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
