Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 55,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 390,579 shares.The stock last traded at $16.94 and had previously closed at $17.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vine Energy by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of Vine Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 173,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $20,610,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,212,000.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

