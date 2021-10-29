Virtu Financial LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,614 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,193,359. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

