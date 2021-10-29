Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Visa were worth $182,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.56. 301,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,255. The company has a market cap of $412.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.27. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,580 shares of company stock worth $9,878,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.