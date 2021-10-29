Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

Visteon stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $112.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.97 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

