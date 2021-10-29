Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.
Visteon stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $112.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.97 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $147.55.
In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $220,000.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
