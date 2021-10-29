Vistra (VST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vistra (NYSE:VST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, analysts expect Vistra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VST opened at $19.85 on Friday. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

