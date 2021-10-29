Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.75

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 241777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIVHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.7159 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Vivendi’s payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

