Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Vocera Communications updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.720 EPS.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. 1,114,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,639. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $418,886.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

