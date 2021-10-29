Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

VCRA stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,889. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,201.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $24,860,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 800,455 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 688,225 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,805,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

