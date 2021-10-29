Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,197 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -80.46 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

