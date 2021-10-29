VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the September 30th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at $7,335,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at $2,918,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at $7,544,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at $4,742,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at $978,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.