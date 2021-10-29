Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.96

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 17025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

