Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $188.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $131.36 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

