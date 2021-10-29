Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.60 ($32.47).

Wacker Neuson stock traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €28.20 ($33.18). 38,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a fifty-two week high of €27.76 ($32.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €25.37.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

