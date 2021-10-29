Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16.

On Thursday, August 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,310,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,457. The firm has a market cap of $416.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 109,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.5% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

