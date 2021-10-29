Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.63.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

