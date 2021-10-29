Wanchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.38 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $172.80 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00102771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.64 or 0.00428217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,050,633 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

