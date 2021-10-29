Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Up 113.3% in October

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WPCB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 1,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter worth about $2,124,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

