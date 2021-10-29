Warburg Research Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €117.00 Price Target

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €117.00 ($137.65) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

SBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Stratec in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ETR SBS traded up €7.40 ($8.71) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €137.40 ($161.65). The stock had a trading volume of 15,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €132.60. Stratec has a 52-week low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a 52-week high of €147.40 ($173.41).

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

